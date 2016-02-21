Overview

Dr. Thomas Obade, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Salem Medical Center.



Dr. Obade works at Advanced Orthopaedic Centers in Woodbury, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.