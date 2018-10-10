Overview

Dr. Thomas Oates, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine.



Dr. Oates works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.