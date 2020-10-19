Dr. Thomas Nymberg, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nymberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Nymberg, DDS
Overview
Dr. Thomas Nymberg, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mason, OH. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Locations
Nymberg, Thomas R DDS409 Reading Rd, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 253-0495
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nymberg is an integrity driven and compassionate dentist who is very thorough. He has been our family dentist for about 16 years. I’ve been extremely pleased with him and his tremendous staff.
About Dr. Thomas Nymberg, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nymberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nymberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nymberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

125 patients have reviewed Dr. Nymberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nymberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nymberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nymberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.