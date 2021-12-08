Dr. Thomas Numrych, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Numrych is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Numrych, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Numrych, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Numrych works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center2671 NE 46TH ST, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
-
2
Virginia Mason Medical Center4575 Sand Point Way NE Ste 108, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Numrych?
Dr. Numrych has been our pediatrician for years with our two kids that have very different needs. We're navigating the challenges of figuring out ADHD treatments together and it's been a pretty collaborative and straight-forward process. Every family is different but with Dr. Numrych, we have always felt like we have received the highest quality of care, our concerns heard or any follow up needs addressed. We highly recommend Dr. Numrych if you're looking for an excellent pediatrician in the Seattle area.
About Dr. Thomas Numrych, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1194738914
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hosp-U Wash
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Numrych has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Numrych using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Numrych has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Numrych works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Numrych. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Numrych.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Numrych, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Numrych appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.