Dr. Thomas Numnum, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (123)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Thomas Numnum, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University of Alabama and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.

Dr. Numnum works at TriStar Gynecology Oncology - Nashville in Nashville, TN with other offices in Spring Hill, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Fallopian Tube Disorders and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    TriStar Gynecology Oncology - Nashville
    330 23rd Ave N Ste 600, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2156
    Gynecologic Oncology of Middle Tennessee - Spring Hill
    3001 Reserve Blvd Ste 200, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2154

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oophorectomy
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Adenomyosis
Oophorectomy
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Adenomyosis

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • American General
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 123 ratings
    Patient Ratings (123)
    5 Star
    (108)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 02, 2021
    Very caring and encouraging
    Marcia Widmer — Nov 02, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Numnum, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346270014
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Alabama
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Alabama
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama
    Medical Education

