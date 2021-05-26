See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Thomas Nugent, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5 (50)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Nugent, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Thos Jefferson Med Sch and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Nugent works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC
    107 BERLIN RD, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 429-1800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Study

Acidosis Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 50 ratings
Patient Ratings (50)
5 Star
(48)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 26, 2021
I appreciate the time afforded me to explain my situation. The doctor was attentive and answered any question posed to him. I can only expect to get answers to my situation so I can continue moving forward.
— May 26, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Thomas Nugent, MD

  • Critical Care Medicine
  • 26 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1457321044
Education & Certifications

  • Temple University Hospital
  • Thos Jefferson Med Sch
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Nugent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nugent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nugent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nugent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nugent works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Nugent’s profile.

50 patients have reviewed Dr. Nugent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nugent.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nugent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nugent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

