Dr. Nucatola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Nucatola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Nucatola, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Clark, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 140 Central Ave Ste 300, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (732) 943-5038
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Nucatola. He is consistently warm and on target. Since I've been on antibiotics lately I've had to be off my injections. I'll be back to them real soon as I am in a great deal of pain.
About Dr. Thomas Nucatola, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1407803463
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-Newark
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Staten Island University Hosp
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Cornell Univ
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
