Overview

Dr. Thomas Nowotny, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Madison Medical Center and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Nowotny works at Associates in Behavioral Health in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.