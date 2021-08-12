Dr. Thomas Nowotny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowotny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Nowotny, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Nowotny, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Madison Medical Center and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Nowotny works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associates in Behavioral Health10805 Sunset Office Dr Ste L105, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 909-8484
Hospital Affiliations
- Madison Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nowotny?
I love him. I use to go to him years ago and loved him then too. I went back to get my meds looked at and am so happy I did. He knows his meds. I was on a lot of wrong meds. He will get me straightened out. He is a straight shooter and totally listens to you. Thanks Doc! You’re the best!!!
About Dr. Thomas Nowotny, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1134284904
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nowotny has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nowotny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowotny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowotny works at
Dr. Nowotny has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowotny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowotny. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowotny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowotny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowotny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.