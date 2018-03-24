Dr. Thomas Novella, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Novella, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Novella, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.
Locations
Orthopaedic Associates of New York PC343 W 58th St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 506-0242
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital For Special Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great dr. quickly diagnosed the cause of my pain, recognized the other problems i was having as a result of compensating for the pain, and gave me different options for managing the issue.
About Dr. Thomas Novella, DPM
- Podiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598773269
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novella has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novella speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Novella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.