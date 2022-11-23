Dr. Thomas Novak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Novak, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Novak, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Novak works at
Locations
South Texas Pediatric Urology540 Madison Oak Dr Ste 500, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 812-5810
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Novak?
We have had a few visits. Dr Novak is extremely professional. His staff including Amy is wonderful and very helpful.
About Dr. Thomas Novak, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English
- 1326218017
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Novak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novak.
