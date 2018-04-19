See All Cardiologists in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. Thomas Noel, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Noel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Doctors' Memorial Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Noel works at TMH Physician Partners, Cardiac & Internal Medicine Specialists with services provided by Southern M in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1300 Medical Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors' Memorial Hospital
  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Noel?

    Apr 19, 2018
    On February 21st, 2018 I had a heart attack and had a stent placed in the LAD by Dr. Noel. I would like to take this time to thank you.I owe my life to you, and without you, and your staff I might not have made it. I would like to let you know that as of today because of your quick action in getting the stint in place I have completely recovered with minimal if any damage to my heart thank you and God bless
    James Sprague in Plantation, Fl. — Apr 19, 2018
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Noel, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Noel, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124147467
    Education & Certifications

    • MCV
    • University of Florida
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Noel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Noel works at TMH Physician Partners, Cardiac & Internal Medicine Specialists with services provided by Southern M in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Noel’s profile.

    Dr. Noel has seen patients for Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Noel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

