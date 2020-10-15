Dr. Thomas Niesen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niesen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Niesen, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Niesen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They completed their residency with Barnes Hosp-Wash U Affil
Locations
St Louis Surgical Consultants226 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 49W, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 434-1211Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Vet thorough and professional; will answer all your questions; excellent surgeon
About Dr. Thomas Niesen, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1700870250
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hosp-Wash U Affil
- General Surgery
