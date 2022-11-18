Dr. Thomas Nickolas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nickolas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Nickolas, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Nickolas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/51 Audubon Avenue Office51 Audubon Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has been a patient of Dr Nicholas for 17 years and would highly recommend him to anyone needing kidney care
About Dr. Thomas Nickolas, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1558438788
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pa Health System
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Dr. Nickolas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nickolas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nickolas has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nickolas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nickolas speaks Italian.
