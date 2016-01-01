Dr. Thomas Nicholson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Nicholson, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Nicholson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Artesia General Hospital, Covenant Hospital Levelland and Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Nicholson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kirk Nichlson, Reynolds3612 23rd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 793-8787
-
2
Covenant Medical Group Healthplus Clinic7601 Quaker Ave, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 725-9444
- 3 9812 Slide Rd Ste 2300C, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 725-4014
- 4 611 N Frankford Ave Ste B, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 725-5480
Hospital Affiliations
- Artesia General Hospital
- Covenant Hospital Levelland
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nicholson?
About Dr. Thomas Nicholson, MD
- Urology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1366428096
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center
- Naval Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicholson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicholson works at
Dr. Nicholson has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicholson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.