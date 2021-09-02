See All Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Overview

Dr. Thomas Nichols, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Nichols works at NICHOLS THOMAS D MD OFFICE in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Hives and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nichols Thomas D MD Office
    2424 W Holcombe Blvd Ste 103, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 432-7004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Hives
Birthmark
Warts
Hives
Birthmark

Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 02, 2021
I have been seeing Dr. Nichols for probably 25 years. My loyalty to him says it all.
brian marcel malone — Sep 02, 2021
About Dr. Thomas Nichols, MD

  Dermatology
  45 years of experience
  English
  1134111347
Education & Certifications

  UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
  Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nichols works at NICHOLS THOMAS D MD OFFICE in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nichols’s profile.

Dr. Nichols has seen patients for Warts, Hives and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nichols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

