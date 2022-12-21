Overview

Dr. Thomas Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Tenet Health Central Coast Primary And Specialty Care in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.