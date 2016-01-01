Overview

Dr. Thomas Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at The Gastro Group And Desert View Endoscopy Center in Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.