Dr. Thomas Nguyen, DDS
Dr. Thomas Nguyen, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Casa Grande, AZ.
Nationwide Vision1775 E Florence Blvd Ste 2, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (520) 213-8261
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Highly recommend. He is very professional, though with exams, provides the patient detailed information regarding what treatment needs to be done, and listens and answers patient questions. Beware not all dentists are the same. His staff are also pleasant & professional with patients.
- Dentistry
- English
