Overview

Dr. Thomas Nelson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Nelson works at Carondelet Medical Group - Orthopedics in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.