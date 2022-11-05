Overview

Dr. Thomas Nattakom, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nattakom works at DIGESTIVE DISEASE CONSULTANTS in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.