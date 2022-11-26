Overview

Dr. Thomas Naslund, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Naslund works at Vanderbilt Neurology in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.