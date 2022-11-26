Dr. Thomas Naslund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naslund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Naslund, MD
Dr. Thomas Naslund, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center1161 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-2343
Medcore Medical Group-hollister2105 Edward Curd Ln, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 322-2318
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (949) 852-3400
Vanderbilt Heart Transplant1215 21st Ave S Ste 5209, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-2343
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I could not be more pleased with my outcome from surgery with Dr. Naslund. I would highly recommend this doctor. I’ve had questions and Dr. Naslund has always returned my telephone calls directly. All around great surgeon!
About Dr. Thomas Naslund, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Naslund has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naslund accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naslund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naslund has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naslund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Naslund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naslund.
