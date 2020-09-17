Dr. Namey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Namey, MD
Dr. Thomas Namey, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
University Rheumatology501 20th St Ste 109, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 549-4250
- 2 7323 Chapman Hwy Ste 100C, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 549-4250
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Wonderful and extremely intelligent Doctor. Quite open and easy to speak to!
About Dr. Thomas Namey, MD
- Nuclear Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Namey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Namey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Namey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Namey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Namey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Namey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.