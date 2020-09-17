See All Nuclear Medicine Doctors in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Thomas Namey, MD

Nuclear Medicine
3.0 (47)
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Namey, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Namey works at UNIVERSITY RHEUMATOLOGY in Knoxville, TN.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Rheumatology
    501 20th St Ste 109, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 549-4250
  2. 2
    7323 Chapman Hwy Ste 100C, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 549-4250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis
De Quervain's Disease
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis
De Quervain's Disease

Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Sep 17, 2020
    Wonderful and extremely intelligent Doctor. Quite open and easy to speak to!
    T.Curtis — Sep 17, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Namey, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Namey, MD

    Specialties
    • Nuclear Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023172608
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Nuclear Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Namey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Namey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Namey works at UNIVERSITY RHEUMATOLOGY in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Namey’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Namey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Namey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Namey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Namey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

