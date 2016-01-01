Dr. Thomas Naidich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naidich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Naidich, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Naidich, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Naidich works at
Locations
-
1
Mt. Sinai Medical Center1176 5th Ave # 1235, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naidich?
About Dr. Thomas Naidich, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1073513354
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Montefiore Hosp Med Ctr
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naidich accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Naidich using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Naidich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naidich works at
Dr. Naidich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naidich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naidich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naidich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.