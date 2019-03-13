Dr. Thomas Nabity, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nabity is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Nabity, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Nabity, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Francis and Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Dr. Nabity works at
Locations
-
1
Grand Island Ear Nose & Throat PC704 N Alpha St, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 384-5700
-
2
Grand Island Regional Medical Center3533 Prairieview St, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 675-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health St. Francis
- Mary Lanning Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nabity?
Very Compassionate Doctor!!! I had developed ear pain and seen Dr Nabity. I was also having other health issues in which he listened to and gave recommendations for. It is very rare in today's society that a doctor will call you personally to see how you are doing?
About Dr. Thomas Nabity, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1306924220
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nabity has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nabity accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nabity has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nabity works at
Dr. Nabity has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nabity on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nabity. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nabity.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nabity, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nabity appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.