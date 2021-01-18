Dr. Thomas Myles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Myles, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Myles, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Locations
Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic of Central Florida405 N Main St, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 593-4078
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Myles?
Amazing office staff and Dr Myles is an amazing doctor that helped me get thru my pregnancy after experiencing a loss due to short cervix.
About Dr. Thomas Myles, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rush - Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myles speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Myles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.