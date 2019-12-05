Overview

Dr. Thomas Myers, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Lacombe, LA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Sterling Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Myers works at PHS Medical, LLC in Lacombe, LA with other offices in Mandeville, LA and Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.