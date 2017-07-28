Dr. Thomas Mutton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Mutton, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Mutton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Nash General Hospital and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Acute Care Surgeons Post Operative Clinic2915 Lyndhurst Ave, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 765-5221
Hospital Affiliations
- Nash General Hospital
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had gallbladder surgery yesterday, Dr. Mutton did my surgery. I was very pleased with his bedside manner, he took the time to talk with me and explain my procedure and was able to get me scheduled very quickly. I was having a lot of pain and felt the need to get this done, soon ! So glad I did, everything went very well , Dr Mutton was wonderful and so was everyone on his team. I would be very happy to recommend his services to anyone, great doctor ! Also, very ,very kind and sweet to me !
About Dr. Thomas Mutton, MD
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, German
- 1760483689
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
