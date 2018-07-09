Overview

Dr. Thomas Mutschler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Canonsburg General Hospital.



Dr. Mutschler works at Brian M Ernstoff, MD, PC in Canonsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.