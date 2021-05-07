See All Interventional Cardiologists in Salinas, CA
Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Thomas Mustoe, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mustoe works at SVMC Central Coast Cardiology in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SVMC Central Coast Cardiology
    230 San Jose St, Salinas, CA 93901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 758-2100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
  • Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
  • Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital

Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 07, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Mustoe for over 10 years, and have been very pleased with the treatment and information he has provided me with. My last visit was satisfactory, and as usual he was very thorough and answered all of my questions.
    Richard Dias — May 07, 2021
    Dr. Thomas Mustoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mustoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mustoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mustoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mustoe works at SVMC Central Coast Cardiology in Salinas, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mustoe’s profile.

    Dr. Mustoe has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mustoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mustoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mustoe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mustoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mustoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

