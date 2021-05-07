Dr. Thomas Mustoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mustoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Mustoe, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Mustoe, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mustoe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SVMC Central Coast Cardiology230 San Jose St, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 758-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mustoe?
I have been seeing Dr. Mustoe for over 10 years, and have been very pleased with the treatment and information he has provided me with. My last visit was satisfactory, and as usual he was very thorough and answered all of my questions.
About Dr. Thomas Mustoe, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1952309908
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hospital & Children's (Boston, MA)
- Stanford Univ Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases Santa Clara Valley Med Ctr, Internal Medicine Barnes-Jewish Hosp-S Campus, Internal Medicine
- Massachusetts General Hospital (1979) Find alumni in CHICAGO >
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mustoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mustoe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mustoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mustoe works at
Dr. Mustoe has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mustoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mustoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mustoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mustoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mustoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.