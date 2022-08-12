See All Otolaryngologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Thomas Mustoe

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (77)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Mustoe is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mustoe works at TLKM Plastic Surgery in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TLKM Plastic Surgery
    737 N Michigan Ave Ste 1500, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 788-2560
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Breast Diseases
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 12, 2022
    Dr. Mustoe has performed four prodedures on me, all have been a wonderful, positive experience. He prides himself in NEVER making you look "done" and all outcomes are very natural, no one would ever know you had "work done". I highly recommend Dr. Mustoe for any plastic surgery you may be considering.
    — Aug 12, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Mustoe

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1609801737
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Harvard
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Mustoe is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mustoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mustoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mustoe accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mustoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mustoe works at TLKM Plastic Surgery in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Mustoe’s profile.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Mustoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mustoe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mustoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mustoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

