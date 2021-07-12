Overview

Dr. Thomas Murray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Light Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Murray works at Spectrum Orthopaedics in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.