Dr. Thomas Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Murray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Murray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Light Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Murray works at
Locations
-
1
OA Centers for Orthopaedics33 Sewall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 828-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murray?
I am a 64 y/o woman who sustained a bad fall. After my shoulder didn't heal on its own, I was referred to Dr Murray by my PCP. He is extremely knowledgeable, has a wholistic training, listened to my history and current issue carefully, not quick to judge, explained and documented damage, offered options. I chose surgery for rotator cuff repair. Had a dedicated PA w me at all steps for months so I was known and attended to personally for ongoing questions and assessments. Excluding Covid delay, after 5 mos I could do anything I chose to without thinking about prior injury. I recommend Dr Murray absolutely.
About Dr. Thomas Murray, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1174524284
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
- University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine
- University Of Connecticut Health Center/john Dempsey Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Springfield College, Springfield, Ma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray works at
Dr. Murray has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.