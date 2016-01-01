Dr. Thomas Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Murphy, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Murphy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Watauga Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Heart Vascular Institute Salisbury401 Mocksville Ave Fl 2, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Watauga Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Murphy, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1245238187
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Charleston Area Med Ctr
- West Virginia U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
