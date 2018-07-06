See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Thomas Munger, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Thomas Munger, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Munger works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cardiology
    200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 (507) 218-8044

Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Arrhythmias
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Canal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Complex Single Ventricle Transposition of the Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Double Outlet Right Ventricle Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Eisenmenger's Complex Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Atresia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous (P-V) Connection Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Vascular Rings Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Jul 06, 2018
I saw Dr Munger as a follow-up to an abolation procedure. He is a very good physician. Extremely knowledgeable. He took lots of time to explain what my tests showed, answered my questions comprehenively, and listened to all that was happening with me. Great experience.
JTofSD in Sioux Falls, SD — Jul 06, 2018
  Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
  17 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1942272380
  Mayo Grad Sch Med
  Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
  Mayo Grad Sch Med
  UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
  Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
  Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Dr. Thomas Munger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Munger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Munger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Munger works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Munger’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Munger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

