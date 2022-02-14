Overview

Dr. Thomas Mulligan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Mulligan works at Clearview Eye and Laser, PLLC in Burien, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

