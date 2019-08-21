Overview

Dr. Thomas Mroz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Mroz works at Strongsville Family Health Center in Strongsville, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.