Overview
Dr. Thomas Mroz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
-
1
Strongsville Family Health Center16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 878-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cerebrovascular Center9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (800) 223-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mroz was very professional and thorough. He took the time to explain why I was having pain and what he could do surgically to improve my symptoms. My pain is now gone and I am back to work full time. I wish I would have had the surgery sooner.
About Dr. Thomas Mroz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1396781878
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mroz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mroz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mroz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mroz has seen patients for Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mroz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mroz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mroz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mroz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mroz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.