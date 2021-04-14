Dr. Thomas Moulthrop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moulthrop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Moulthrop, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Moulthrop, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Locations
Hedgewood Surgical Center2427 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130 Directions (504) 895-8610Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Thomas H. M. Moulthrop, MD, FACS393 Highway 21 Ste 500B, Madisonville, LA 70447 Directions (985) 792-4355
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Moulthrop is such an amazing doctor! I can’t say enough about his work. From the consultation to the follow up visits, Hedgewood surpassed my expectations. Dr. M is personal, professional, and exceptionally skilled in facial surgery. I consulted with three surgeons before choosing Dr Moulthrop, and I am beyond happy! My chin and neck are perfectly sculpted. My friends in Austin said OMG- you look amazing and so much younger! Younger was not my goal, but Dr M took years off my appearance. The results are very natural looking. My friend just sent me a before picture from my social media account and a 2 week post-op picture. She said she had to see my pictures side by side because she is astounded with my results My husband can’t quit staring at me- Lol. If you are considering facial surgery, do yourself a favor and consult with Dr Moulthrop. It’s your face so go to the best in the business. Hedgewood Plastic Surgery is pretty awesome. Thank you to everyone-Great experience
About Dr. Thomas Moulthrop, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Calvine M. Johnson, MD - Tulane University School Medicine
- University Ca Davis Health System
- New York Medical College
- University of California At Berkeley
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
