Dr. Thomas Moskal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Moskal works at Texas Breast Specialists in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Port Placements or Replacements and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.