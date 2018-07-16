Dr. Thomas Moseley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moseley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Moseley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.
Southern Ob. Gyn. Associates P C.220 Northside Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 241-2800
- South Georgia Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Moseley has been my MD since I was 19.. Since I am well into my 50's, I have always considered him very knowledgeable and caring. No matter how behind he may be, once he got to me he always asks about me and my family. He listens to what I have to say. He is never in a rush. He helped me when I wanted to lose weight but was never pushy about it.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1790861441
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Moseley has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moseley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
