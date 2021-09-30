See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Stratford, NJ
Dr. Thomas Morley, DO

Pulmonary Disease
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Thomas Morley, DO is a Pulmonologist in Stratford, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Morley works at Rowan SOM Department of Internal Medicine in Stratford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rowan SOM Department of Internal Medicine
    42 E Laurel Rd Ste Scc, Stratford, NJ 08084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(2)
Sep 30, 2021
Doctor is very good, sometimes a little to fast pace and really to exit the room too soon. problem is mostly with nurse which is not helpful at getting refill to pharmacy, says she did but not so, also has a very bad attitude.
— Sep 30, 2021
About Dr. Thomas Morley, DO

  • Pulmonary Disease
  • 44 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1801876305
Education & Certifications

  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Morley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Morley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Morley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Morley works at Rowan SOM Department of Internal Medicine in Stratford, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Morley’s profile.

Dr. Morley has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Morley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

