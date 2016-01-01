Overview

Dr. Thomas Morell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Estero, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital and NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Morell works at Neurology And Spine Center in Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Low Back Pain and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.