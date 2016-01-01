Dr. Thomas Morell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Morell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Morell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Estero, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital and NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Morell works at
Locations
-
1
Neurology and Spine Center3501 Health Center Blvd Ste 2140, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 949-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morell?
About Dr. Thomas Morell, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285633156
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morell works at
Dr. Morell has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Low Back Pain and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morell speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Morell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.