See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Thomas Mordick, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Thomas Mordick, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Mordick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with University of Utah Health Sciences Center

Dr. Mordick works at Western Orthopedics in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Ganglion Cyst and Wrist Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Western Orthopaedics
    1830 N Franklin St Ste 450, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 321-1333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Citizens Medical Center
  • Goodland Regional Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Ganglion Cyst
Wrist Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Ganglion Cyst
Wrist Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mordick?

    Jul 20, 2020
    First time seeing Doctor Mordick. Seemed concerned about my elbow and forearm tendon issues. Gave me an injection but doesn’t seem like it is going to work. He said it could take up to two weeks. It’s going on two weeks now.
    Mike Kirsling — Jul 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Mordick, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Mordick, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mordick to family and friends

    Dr. Mordick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mordick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Mordick, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Mordick, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326086596
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Utah Health Sciences Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Rochester - School of Medicine & Dentistry
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Mordick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mordick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mordick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mordick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mordick works at Western Orthopedics in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Mordick’s profile.

    Dr. Mordick has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Ganglion Cyst and Wrist Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mordick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mordick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mordick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mordick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mordick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Mordick, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.