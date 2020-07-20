Dr. Thomas Mordick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mordick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Mordick, MD
Dr. Thomas Mordick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with University of Utah Health Sciences Center
Western Orthopaedics1830 N Franklin St Ste 450, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 321-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Goodland Regional Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
First time seeing Doctor Mordick. Seemed concerned about my elbow and forearm tendon issues. Gave me an injection but doesn’t seem like it is going to work. He said it could take up to two weeks. It’s going on two weeks now.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1326086596
- University of Utah Health Sciences Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University of Rochester - School of Medicine & Dentistry
- University of Rochester
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Mordick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mordick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mordick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mordick has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Ganglion Cyst and Wrist Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mordick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mordick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mordick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mordick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mordick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.