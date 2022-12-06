Overview

Dr. Thomas Montgomery, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Montgomery works at Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Bursitis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.