Dr. Thomas Montgomery, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Montgomery, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Montgomery works at
Thomas J. Montgomery M.D.1301 Camellia Blvd Ste 102, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 235-2264
Thomas J. Montgomery M.d. PC449 Heymann Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 235-2264
- Iberia Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
As usual,I only had a short wait in the waiting room and also inside. As always the nurse, nurse -reactionary, and Dr. Montgomery were all friendly, patient and were concerned with my problems and solved them!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1457386773
- Adult Reconstructive Surgery and Sports Medicine
- University Of Ms School Of Med
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA
Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montgomery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montgomery works at
Dr. Montgomery has seen patients for Elbow Bursitis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montgomery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
197 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
