Dr. Thomas Mohs, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Wahpeton, ND. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo, CHI Lisbon Health, Chi St. Francis Hospital, Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes and Sanford Wheaton Medical Center.



Dr. Mohs works at Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.