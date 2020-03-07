Dr. Thomas Mohs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Mohs, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Wahpeton, ND. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo, CHI Lisbon Health, Chi St. Francis Hospital, Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes and Sanford Wheaton Medical Center.
Wahpeton Clinic275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Mohs is an excellent surgeon and this other bad review is so not true! He takes time to ensure your cared for and all your needs are met.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1427085836
- Marshfield Clin/St Joseph's Hosp
- University of South Dakota School of Medicine
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- CHI Lisbon Health
- Chi St. Francis Hospital
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
- Sanford Wheaton Medical Center
