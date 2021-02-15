See All General Surgeons in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Thomas Moffett, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Moffett, MD

General Surgery
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Moffett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.

Dr. Moffett works at Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Breast Reduction and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kurtis Vinsant, MD
Dr. Kurtis Vinsant, MD
6 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Kenneth Howell, MD
Dr. Kenneth Howell, MD
2 (1)
View Profile
Dr. James Walker, MD
Dr. James Walker, MD
6 (15)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Associates
    11300 N Rodney Parham Rd Ste 210, Little Rock, AR 72212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 663-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moffett?

    Feb 15, 2021
    Each visit that I have had with Dr Moffett and staff has been nothing other than professional. If you have questions is easy to talk to and very considerate of your well-being.
    — Feb 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Moffett, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Moffett, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moffett to family and friends

    Dr. Moffett's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Moffett

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Moffett, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Moffett, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487655247
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • LSU Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Moffett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moffett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moffett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moffett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moffett works at Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Moffett’s profile.

    Dr. Moffett has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Breast Reduction and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moffett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Moffett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moffett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moffett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moffett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Moffett, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.