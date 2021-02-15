Dr. Thomas Moffett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moffett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Moffett, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Moffett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Locations
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Associates11300 N Rodney Parham Rd Ste 210, Little Rock, AR 72212 Directions (501) 663-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Ratings & Reviews
Each visit that I have had with Dr Moffett and staff has been nothing other than professional. If you have questions is easy to talk to and very considerate of your well-being.
About Dr. Thomas Moffett, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1487655247
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University of Louisville Hospital
- LSU Sch Med
- LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
- Plastic Surgery
