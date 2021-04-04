Overview

Dr. Thomas Mizen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Mizen works at Rush Pediatric Specialty Care - Professional Building in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.