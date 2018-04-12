Dr. Thomas Mitts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Mitts, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Mitts, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 609 W Acequia Ave Ste B, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 625-4234
-
2
Thomas F. Mitts M.d. Inc.205 S West St Ste A, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 625-4234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitts?
I recently had my second surgery with Dr. Mitts....I had skin removed from my back due to extreme weightloss. he is amazing. I could not be happier with my results. He is also truly a very nice and caring man.
About Dr. Thomas Mitts, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1164537056
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.