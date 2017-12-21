See All Neurologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Neurology
Overview

Dr. Thomas Mirsen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They completed their fellowship with U West Ont

Dr. Mirsen works at Cooper Care Alliance in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tension Headache and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cooper Care Alliance
    1210 Brace Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 342-2445

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tension Headache
Dementia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tension Headache
Dementia

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Dec 21, 2017
    I have seen many neurologist in my life, but I feel that Dr. Mirsen really listens and tries to help his patients. I think he is a sweetheart and I would recommend him to everyone. I feel very confident with him. I have had many Drs. who didn't listen or didn't even exam me and always wanted to put me on pain killers. Dr. Mirsen is already helping me even though I have only seen him twice.
    Kathy R in NJ — Dec 21, 2017
    About Dr. Thomas Mirsen, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Italian, Polish and Spanish
    • 1902980352
    Education & Certifications

    • U West Ont
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    • Jacobi Medical Center
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Mirsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mirsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mirsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mirsen works at Cooper Care Alliance in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mirsen’s profile.

    Dr. Mirsen has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tension Headache and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

