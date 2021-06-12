Overview

Dr. Thomas Minor, MD is a Pulmonologist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Aspen Valley Hospital and Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Minor works at Boulder Valley Pulmonology PC in Boulder, CO with other offices in Louisville, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.