Dr. Thomas Minor, MD
Dr. Thomas Minor, MD is a Pulmonologist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Aspen Valley Hospital and Foothills Hospital.
Boulder Valley Pulmonology PC1155 Alpine Ave Ste 150, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 442-2150
Boulder Valley Pulmonology90 Health Park Dr Ste 130, Louisville, CO 80027 Directions (303) 442-2150
- Aspen Valley Hospital
- Foothills Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My wife and I are extremely happy with Dr. Minor, highly recommend him, very professional and a wonderful individual.
About Dr. Thomas Minor, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Syracuse University
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Dr. Minor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minor has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Minor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minor.
