Dr. Thomas Minor, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Minor, MD is a Pulmonologist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Aspen Valley Hospital and Foothills Hospital.

Dr. Minor works at Boulder Valley Pulmonology PC in Boulder, CO with other offices in Louisville, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boulder Valley Pulmonology PC
    1155 Alpine Ave Ste 150, Boulder, CO 80304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 442-2150
  2. 2
    Boulder Valley Pulmonology
    90 Health Park Dr Ste 130, Louisville, CO 80027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 442-2150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aspen Valley Hospital
  • Foothills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 12, 2021
    My wife and I are extremely happy with Dr. Minor, highly recommend him, very professional and a wonderful individual.
    About Dr. Thomas Minor, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538266119
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Syracuse University
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Minor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Minor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Minor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Minor has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Minor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

