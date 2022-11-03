Dr. Thomas Minor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Minor, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Minor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Pritzker School Of Med At The University Of Chicago and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Minor works at
Locations
Saint Agnes Care - Urology1379 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 450-8765
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minor?
First time meeting Dr.Minor after seeing his PA Cory, who was great also. Really like Dr. Minor. He has a great bedside manor, is kind and pleasant to talk with. He listened to my questions and very thoroughly explained the answers. He put me at ease for my procedure. His Medical Asst. and staff were very kind and welcoming also, all very professional. The front Receptionist were kind and professional too, even after getting yelled at by an angry patient. The wait time was not bad , especially with the nice view of the foothills in the nice waiting room. Thank you Dr. Morin!
About Dr. Thomas Minor, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1356411649
Education & Certifications
- UCSF-HC Moffitt Hosp
- Pritzker School Of Med At The University Of Chicago
- Urology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Minor using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Minor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minor works at
Dr. Minor has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Minor speaks Spanish.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Minor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.