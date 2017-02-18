Dr. Thomas K Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas K Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas K Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 510-6200Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
As a mom of athletic boys Dr. Millier became my favorite Sports Med MD. My middle son had to have bilateral shoulder repairs, 1 his freshmen and 1 his sophomore year, thank you wrestling. He did finaly get that ring he was chasing his Jr year. And this year my youngest a freshmen had to have his first one, again we love wrestling. We did get a couple off. Amazing surgeon, I don't think twice about trusting him with my world. Blessed to have him.
About Dr. Thomas K Miller, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1972580231
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Miller has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
